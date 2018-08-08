LIRR facing massive delays during Wednesday morning commute

NEW YORK — Customers on three Long Island Rain Road branches are facing long delays Wednesday morning, and multiple trains have been canceled.

A power issue impacted service on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches Wednesday morning, according the tweets from the LIRR.

Customers on those three branches faced delays averaging 45 minutes as of 9:20 a.m. Earlier, commuters experienced delays averaging 60 to 90 minutes.

All trains on these branches are making all local stops between Hicksville and Floral Park, as well as Jamaica.

PSEG is on scene troubleshooting the power issue at New Hyde Park.

Trains on the Babylon, Hempstead and Long Beach branches are also facing delays and cancelations.

Visit the MTA’s website or LIRR Twitter account for more information.