Father of baby found dead in NYC waters expected to return from Thailand, face charges

NEW YORK — The father of a months-old baby found dead in the East River over the weekend is expected to arrive back in New York City from Thailand in the next week and face charges, officials said Wednesday.

The father, James Curry, 37, allegedly fled to Bangkok Monday. He is expected to arrive back in NYC in the next week and face charges of concealing a human corpse, though additional charges may be added, officials said.

The baby, believed to be 7 months old, was found floating in the waters near the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday. Officials earlier said the baby was 8 months old.

The child’s mother gave him over to Curry Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officials said on Wednesday, providing the first timeline of events offered in the investigation.

Curry returned to his Co-op City, Bronx home by 12:50 p.m. with the child still alive, according to video evidence.

The following day, Curry was seen leaving his residence around 1:30 p.m. with a backpack. Investigators noted a backpack was later found floating near the baby’s body.

By 3:10 p.m. Curry had moved to lower Manhattan, where he was seen walking between South Street Seaport and Downtown Manhattan Heliport toward the East River with the backpack.

Tourists spotted the baby floating in the water around 4:05 p.m. that day.

Curry was on a plane to Bangkok by 2:19 p.m. Monday, officials said.

The baby’s mother called police Monday around 9 p.m. to report Curry had not dropped the child off as planned.

It is not yet known how the child died.

