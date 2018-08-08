Brutal heat continues in tri-state as area prepares for more storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Suppressing heat continues to bear down on the tri-state area, and a threat of thunderstorms looms for a second day in a row Wednesday.

New York City is forecast to experience a high of about 89 degrees, but with the combination of heat and humidity it will feel close to 97 degrees.

If temperatures climb to at least 90 degrees, the area will have experienced another day of a heat wave that began Sunday. Heat waves officially occur when highs reach 90+ degrees for three consecutive days.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. and before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

The storms come a day after three men were struck by lightning in Queens. At least one of the men was left critically injured.

Be sure to seek immediate shelter once hearing thunder, as lightning is likely to follow right after. To learn safety tips on what to do when lighting strikes, click here.

A heat advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m., but it looks like a cold front will soon start slowly making its way into the area.

The key to staying cool in these extreme temperatures is to stay inside with air conditioning, according to the weather service.

Individuals should consider limiting outdoor physical activity. People who may be extra sensitive to high levels of pollutants, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma or heart disease, are at an increased risk and should consider consulting their personal physician if they experience heat-related symptoms, according to the New York State Conservation.

The remainder of the week has a potential chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, hoping to break the heat and humidity.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as the front will linger over the region. The high temperature will be 90 in NYC, and low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly less humid as a cold front should move in. The high temperature will be 90 in NYC, and low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly cloudy with showers developing. Temperatures are forecast to be a bit cooler with a high of 83 in the NYC, and mid 80s in the suburbs on Saturday, and the high temperature will be 82 in NYC, and low 80s in the suburbs on Sunday.