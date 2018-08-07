Sweltering temperatures felt across tri-state as area faces heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Extremely hot temperatures are still being felt across the tri-state area for the third day in a row on Tuesday and likely won’t be letting up until late Wednesday.

The high temperature is forecast to be 91 in New York City, and low 90s in the suburbs, but the mix of heat and humidity will make it feel between like its 95 to 100 degrees.

Once temperatures reach 90 degrees, the area will have officially experienced a heat wave — marked by three consecutive days of 90+ degree weather.

A heat advisory initially set to expire Tuesday night has extended a day and is now in effect until 6 p.m Wednesday for NYC, but may expire earlier in the day depending on the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor activities. The weather service advises people to keep outdoor activities to a minimum. Anyone who has to work outside should take frequent rests in the shade or air conditioned area and drink lots of fluids.

It is important to not only stay hydrated and in the air conditioning, but make sure to keep your pets safe by providing shade and plenty of water.

The key to staying cool in these extreme temperatures is to stay inside with air conditioning, according to the weather service.

Anyone who does not have air conditioning in their home should relocate to a place that has one. To find cooling centers in NYC, you can call 311 or click here.

Anyone overwhelmed by the heat should move to a cool, shaded location, according to the weather service. If you think you are suffering from a heat stroke, you should call 911.

Tuesday night will likely be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms. The low temperature is forecast to be 77 in NYC, and mid 70s in the suburbs.

The remainder of the week doesn’t seem to be cooling down either. Wednesday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some of these storms may be contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will once again be very warm with a high of 90 degrees in NYC, and low 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Humidity levels will slowly drop as drier air begins to move in from the west. The high temperature will be 90 in NYC, and low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 90 in NYC, and low 90s in the suburbs.

The weekend should be to be a little cooler with highs of 83 in NYC, and low 80s in the suburbs on Saturday(,) and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of continuing showers. The high will be 82 in NYC, and again low 80s in the suburbs.