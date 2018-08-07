Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — A severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning were issued in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The flooding could be in Hempstead, Levittown and West Babylon NY until 11:15 p.m.

There could be winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service. The thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m.

The storms will be near Paterson and Passaic around 6:40 p.m., then move toward Hackensack and Nyack around 6:50 p.m., according to the forecasts. From there it will move to Bergenfield, Tarrytown, Ridgefield and Fort Lee.

It’s expected to reach Harlem and Riverdale around 7:10 p.m. and will move north toward Yonkers, Mott Haven, White Plans and East Tremont around 7:20 p.m.

People are advised to seek shelter inside. There could be torrential rainfall and localized flooding. People should not try to drive through flooded roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.