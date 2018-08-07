Police release video of suspect accused of spray painting anti-Chinese graffiti in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a suspect accused of spray painting anti-Chinese graffiti over multiple businesses in Brooklyn.

Police said the walls of at-least seven businesses in Bensonhurst were sprayed with a hateful message targeting Chinese women.

The man was seen on surveillance video wearing a cap on his head, shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and carrying a large bag.

The Borough President's office is offering a $1000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

"This was a premeditation action to identify a group and treat them in a disparaging, negative fashion," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said. "That to me says hate crime all over it."

The case is currently under investigation by the 62nd Precinct and the NYPD's Hate Crime task force.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video