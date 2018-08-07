Plane diverted to JFK, evacuated due to reports of smoke in cockpit: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A plane was diverted to Kennedy Airport and evacuated Tuesday because of reports of smoke in the cockpit, Port Authority officials said.

First aid was given to up to three people with minor ailments, officials said.

United flight 4697 was flying from Washington to Providence, Rhode Island when it was diverted after reports of smoke in the cockpit, according to officials.

Emergency officials evacuated the plane when it landed, and passengers were bused to a terminal.

It was not immediately known if there was in fact smoke in the cockpit.