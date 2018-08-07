NYPD to hold citywide National Night Out events on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The NYPD will hold National Night Out events throughout the five boroughs on Tuesday.

The annual community-building event will be held at more than 70 citywide locations in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

Join city officials, local businesses and neighbors to enjoy some yummy barbecue, games, face painting and learn about ways to keep your community safer.

More information about a National Night Out Against Crime location in your neighborhood can be found here.