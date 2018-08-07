New Yorkers call for off-duty sergeant who shot man to be fired

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Protestors marched in East New York, Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, five days after Thavone Santana was shot by an off-duty NYPD Sergeant.

Santana’s mother Arrie Spencer continued her calls for justice, demanding the arrest of NYPD Sergeant Ritchard Blake.

Sergent Blake shot Santana in the face last Thursday. Initially Blake claimed Santana tried to rob him. Santana’s family says he and Blake had an ongoing dispute over a woman.

Santana was shot in the face, “he’s still in the hospital he’s got a bit of a long way to go in the recovery,” explained Santana’s attorney Tahanie Aboushi.

Aboushi says they will pursue a civil case, “we will be filing against the city and the sergeant. He has a known track record for abusing his authority for assaulting persons without accountability and he’s remained on the force.”

The Sergeants Benevolent Association is Blake’s union. The released a statement to PIX11 saying “as the investigation progresses, Sgt. Ritchard Blake is entitled to due process, as is anyone involved in a shooting.“

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neil called the shooting, “extremely disturbing” on the PIX11 Morning News.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office is now leading the investigation into the shooting.