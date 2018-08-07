‘National Night Out’ honors Junior’s memory in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Tuesday night marked perhaps the most anticipated “National Night Out” in the city for some time.

NYPD’s 48th Precinct held its event in the shadow of the church where Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz ‘s funeral was held after the teen was killed at a bodega.

The brutal killing at the hands of alleged Trinatarios gang members is part of a larger spike in homicides in the Bronx. It is a big part of the reason Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill stopped by the event and addressed the hundreds who gathered.

“Thank you for your help on [Junior’s] case,” O’Neill said. “Without your immediate response, justice for Junior would have taken a while longer. Thank you for your input. Thank you for your help. We can never let this happen again.”

“We saw what happened to Junior,” de Blasio said. “I felt like that was my son, and I bet you felt like that was your son, or your brother, or your nephew. We all felt that personally, and we will never let that happen again, will we?”

O'Neill and de Blasio also met with Junior’s mother, who attended the event. After the meeting, she made a few brief remarks.

“Junior was my heart, he was my love and I hope something happens where this doesn’t happen again to any other kid in New York City,” Leandra Feliz said. “Those kids who killed my son can never come out again. They have to stay in jail for life.”

There were other Night Out events across the five boroughs. The mayor and commissioner stopped at one in each.