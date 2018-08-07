Man in SUV lures 11-year-old girl with money, exposes himself to her in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGWOOD,the Bronx — Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl after luring her with money.

“You’re sick. You’re sick,” said Dorothia Diggs, the mother of that young girl in an exclusive interview. “An 11-year-old? Really?”

The man pulled up next to the young girl in a blue Toyota SUV and exposed himself while driving in front of a church on July 30.

“He was following me with money in his hands inside his car. I told him to stop following and I got frustrated cause I didn’t want him to follow me, I just wanted to get home safely,” said Madison Travis, the 11-year-old. “I went up to the car and told him to stop following me”

She ran and that driver - described as a man of light complexion - fled down Longfellow Avenue onto 174th street in the Bronx.

“Even though she wasn’t touched, by her virgin eyes seeing something she never seen before, he need to go to jail,” said Diggs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).