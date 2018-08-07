Kidnapped 4-year-old girl may be in Brooklyn

A 4-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from her daycare in Georgia by her father and uncle, who do not have custodial rights, may be in Brooklyn, police said.

Randall Hill, Jimai Hill’s father, and George Lanier, the girl’s uncle, showed up at her daycare on Aug. 3, officials said. Hill was denied access because he isn’t listed as an approved care giver for his daughter. But Lanier is listed as being allowed to check the 4-year-old girl in and out of daycare.

He checked his niece out and then gave her to her father, who told employees at the day care that his daughter would not be returning.

A few hours later, the girl’s mother got a text from Hill, saying he had their child and that they were on a bus to New York.

Police have asked members of the public to be on the lookout for all three individuals.

Anyone with information on the suspect or child’s whereabouts is asked to call (770) 724-7710.