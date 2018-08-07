Gov. Cuomo announces $10.7M redesign of highway where teen died

COHOES, N.Y. — Work is set to begin on a nearly $11 million project to improve pedestrian safety along a stretch of an Albany-area highway where a 16-year-old girl was struck and killed two years ago.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the conversion of state Route 787 in the city of Cohoes will begin later this month. The Democrat says the $10.7 million redesign project by the state Department of Transportation is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

The project will include updated crosswalks, a landscaped median other features designed to slow down vehicle traffic after it leaves Interstate 787.

Brittany Knight, a 16-year-old Cohoes resident, was killed in June 2016 when she was hit by a vehicle as she crossed the four-lane highway at an intersection.