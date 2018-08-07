Florida tourist in critical condition after being punched by Queens man: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A tourist visiting New York City from Florida is in critical condition after he was punched in the face by a Queens man.

Police are searching for the individual accused of punching the 35-year-old tourist in the face following a dispute on Sunday at about 1:15 a.m. in front of 41-10 29th St. near Queens Boulevard.

Police said the victim lost consciousness when his head hit the pavement. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The individual fled the scene northbound on 29th Street in a white sports car.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident can submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video