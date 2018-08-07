Woman’s body found in Philadelphia could be missing Bronx mom: police

A body of a woman was found badly decomposed in the basement of a Philadelphia home, according to police.

Investigators believe the body belongs to missing Bronx mom Vianela Tavera, 50, who was last seen leaving her home on July 27, according to surveillance video obtained by PIX 11. She had a planned trip to Philadelphia and authorities believe it was to visit Luis Negron – Martinez, 38.

Her family began to worry when they didn’t hear from Tavera for several days.

“Calling her phone, hospitals in Pennsylvania,” said David Bautista, 29, the husband of Tavera’s niece.

Police said they found Negron – Martinez on July 30 inside Tavera’s car in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police arrested Negron – Martinez for grand larceny and possession of a concealed weapon.

Police said Negron – Martinez was believed to have been dating Tavera.

Tavera is a single mother of five children.

