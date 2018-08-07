80-year-old Vietnam veteran needs a refrigerator, says his home is ‘hot as an oven’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — Third class petty officer John Ortiz was in the navy and served in Vietnam. Ortiz, 80, now lives alone in a Jamaica, Queens basement apartment and says he needs help.

His refrigerator doesn't work and his apartment is "hot as an oven."

“It's bad," Ortiz said. "You wonder why it doesn’t happen. You serve your country and you wait."

A spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs said: “We've reached out to the NYC Department of Veterans Services. Staff from their Constituent Services team are reaching out to the veteran as we speak. They have the resources to assist and to get them to a cooling center right away. They're also looking into the issue with his air conditioning and refrigerator needs.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Human Resources Administration said: “We are contact with him and are exploring options to address his situation.”

