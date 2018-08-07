2 struck by lightning at Queens park

QUEENS — Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by lightning at a park in Queens Tuesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. as a major thunderstorm whipped through the area.

Both people were at a soccer field in Flushing Meadows—Corona Park when they were struck.

One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No identifying information for the individuals was given.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued, but was canceled as of 8 p.m.

A flash flood warning is still in effect for New York and New Jersey. The flooding could be in Hempstead, Levittown and West Babylon NY until 11:15 p.m.

People are advised to seek shelter inside. There could be torrential rainfall and localized flooding. People should not try to drive through flooded roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.