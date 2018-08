NEW JERSEY — Two juveniles drowned while swimming in Rampo Lake Tuesday evening when a storm hit, officials confirm.

Multiple dive teams responded to there area in Oakland, New Jersey just before 8 p.m. for a report of missing swimmers.

The lake is part of Ramapo Mountain State Forest, which is in Oakland, with the southernmost part in Wanaque.

The names of the juveniles have not been released.

