West Hollywood council to vote on removal of Trump’s star from Walk of Fame

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame could be removed.

It’s been vandalized and replaced several times. The West Hollywood City Council will vote Monday night on a proposal to urge that the star be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Los Angeles Times reported. Some West Hollywood officials want it removed because of Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

It’s unclear if the call for its removal will be successful. Activists wanted Bill Cosby’s star removed from the Walk of Fame in 2017, but the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce refused. His star has also been defaced.

President Trump’s star was recently annihilated by a man with a pickax. In a separate incident, a man vandalized the star with a sledgehammer and a pickax. People have also written on it and covered it with a sticker. A street artist constructed a tiny wall around Trump’s star in July 2016, referencing the wall Trump wants at the border.

Trump’s star was dedicated in recognition of his work on NBC’s “The Apprentice.”