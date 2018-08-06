NYC carriage horses reported to duty during heat advisory, animal rights activist speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK – Under sweltering heat that surpassed 90 degrees, the city’s carriage horses reported for duty along Central Park South Monday morning.

In timestamped video provided to PIX11 by animal rights activist group NYCLASS, the carriage horses were already pounding the pavement well before 10 a.m. – an apparent violation of the administrative code.

“They want to be out here early to make a few extra bucks and possibly get a few extra rides but they are breaking the law,” Edita Birnkrant, executive director for NYCLASS told PIX11 News.

Birnkrant documented what she described as the harsh conditions the animals regularly endure under intense weather.

“Right now my phone says its 91 degrees and feels like 98 degrees and the city is nowhere to be found,” she said. “These horses are languishing in this heat.”

An operator, who only identified himself as “Jay,” saw the situation differently, refuting the claims.

“She got problems, man – don’t believe her,” the man said, referring to Birnkrant. “We are licensed by the New York City Health Department and I am a veterinarian as well – I know what my horse wants if something happens.”

PIX11 could not verify whether the man was indeed a certified veterinarian.

According to New York City administrative code, carriage horses must immediately stop working and return to the stables when the temperature reaches 90 degrees.

It’s exactly what happened at 12:16 p.m. Monday, when every operator received an alert.

Though most operators heeding the suspension, it still doesn’t explain why some carriages were on the streets before 10 a.m.

In a statement to PIX11 News, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Health said the DOH “will investigate this report and will issue violations if any infractions are found.”