Man, 64, dead after altercation at Brooklyn homeless shelter: police

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn — A man is dead after getting into a fight at a homeless shelter in Brooklyn on Monday, according to police.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about an assault at the Camba Homeless Shelter at 12:33 a.m.

The 64-year-old man found trauma to his body, and EMS transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene for allegedly striking the victim numerous times to the body. His charges are still pending.

The identity of the victim and alleged attacker have not been released.