LIRR service suspended after 2 people are hit by trains

NEW YORK — Long Island Rail Road service was suspended after two people were struck by two different trains during the Monday morning rush.

An “unauthorized person” was struck on tracks near Woodside, prompting a temporary service suspension between Jamaica and Penn Station, the LIRR tweeted just after 5 a.m.

Within 45 minutes, limited westbound service was restored, however LIRR officials said commuters should still expect delays and cancelations.

The incident happened after another “unauthorized person” was struck by a non-passenger train near Hicksville, LIRR tweeted around 4:40 a.m.

It prompted the Ronkonkoma Branch to be temporarily suspended between Hicksville Station and Ronkonkoma. Eastbound service was restored by 6:05 a.m., and westbound service resumed by 7:06 a.m. Delays averaging 30 minutes is still expected.

The condition of both people struck is not yet known.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring on the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Penn Station and the 7 train at Woodside, the LIRR tweeted.

Several trains were canceled because of the incidents. Follow the LIRR’s Twitter account for the latest.