Kittens trapped behind brick wall in Queens escape, but now their whereabouts are unknown

FLUSHING, Queens — A group of felines stuck behind a wall in Queens were able to find a way out — but now their whereabouts are a mystery.

The cats were stuck behind the 15 foot wall for three days, likely thirsty and hungry when PIX11 arrived on the scene last Thursday. After the story aired, city officials, and those with Animal Care Centers of NYC and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tried to help the cats.

They put up a ladder to look over the wall, but were surprised to see no kittens. It seems the felines had escaped through a small hole at the back part of the ally.

One of the kittens was found roaming around where the ally once was, and was captured and treated, Carol Yao, a trained animal rescuer who works with organizations Kitty Kind and Angelico, said on Sunday.

Hopes are high they will locate the rest of the kittens on the building property.

For months, the cats had been living in a narrow alley-like area between an apartment building and garage on Northern Boulevard. They won the hearts of people in this neighborhood who stopped by to feed them before someone erected a wall trapping the cats inside.

“There are so many inside,” Yao said. “How can people just build this brick wall and starve these kittens to death?”

For weeks, she has been feeding the group of about 10 cats to gain their trust with the ultimate goal of catching them. She was shocked when she arrived to see the wall.

“I came in, there’s a new brick wall, absolutely closes the opening. All the cats were trapped in there,” Yao said. “They have adult cats in there and lots of kittens 3 to 4 months old at most.”

With the cats out of sight, nobody knew the condition of the felines.

One cat that did escape before the wall went up would wander on the other side and gaze up, apparently trying to find a way to get back with its family.