Inmates attack Rikers correction officer, cutting his ear and fracturing his hand

A correction officer at Rikers Island jail was assaulted by three inmates on Saturday, jail sources told PIX11.

Three inmates, who are all alleged members of the same gang and are housed in the same unit, attacked a guard, jail sources said. The correction officer had been talking to one inmate who then punched the guard in the face.

The correction officer punched the inmate in the torso, sources told PIX11. Two other inmates spotted what was happening and attacked the guard. A second correction officer pulled the inmates off of the injured guard and a third correction officer deployed a chemical agent of some kind, ending the fight.

The injured correct officer’s right hand was fractured in the incident, jail sources said. He also received five stitches for the cut behind his ear.