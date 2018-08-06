Heat advisory warns of dangerous temperatures across the tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Dangerously hot temperatures will be felt across the tri-state area for a second day in a row on Monday.

Highs will settle in the low to mid 90s in New York City, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees, the National Weather Service warns.

The suppressing heat prompted the weather service to issue a heat advisory across NYC and the lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for NYC, but expires at different times and days depending on the region.

A beautiful sunrise over #NYC this morning. Temperatures will rise into the 90s today with heat index values between 95-100° by afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 PM Tuesday. 🌇 pic.twitter.com/x0tjgyQEyl — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 6, 2018

The extreme heat will cause dangerous conditions, especially for seniors and people with chronic health problems or mental health issues, according to the weather service.

People are asked to check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors.

The use of air conditioners is key during such scorching hot weather. Anyone whose home is not equipped with an air conditioner should consider relocating to a place that has one, according to the weather service. To find cooling centers in NYC, you can call 311 or click here.

In addition, people should consider not spending extended amounts of time outdoors, including not working or exercising. The Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends anyone who does have to work outside take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.

Anyone overwhelmed by the heat should move to a cool, shaded location, according to the weather service. If you think you are suffering from a heat stroke, you should call 911.

Remember, look before you lock your cars in the heat! The temperature in your car can quickly become deadly! pic.twitter.com/55KLSk7gYb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 6, 2018

Highs in NYC could climb to 90 degrees Tuesday, at which time the area will have experienced another heat wave — marked by three consecutive days of temperatures of at least 90 degrees.

The remainder of the week isn’t looking much cooler. Wednesday could top off in the high 80s, but the threat of showers Tuesday through Thursday morning means increased humidity.

So far, Saturday and Sunday are looking like the pick of the week with highs in the mid to low 80s.