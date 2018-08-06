Group on the loose after beating man with sword, sticks in Queens

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, QUEENS —A gun-wielding group threatened a man in Queens early Sunday morning before attacking him with sticks and a sword, police said.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was was approached by four unidentified men who displayed a gun and threatened the victim, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man tried to get away, but he tripped and was attacked and struck with sticks and a sword. He sustained serious physical injuries and was transported to the hospital. The man is in stable condition.

Police have asked for help finding the four attackers. All individuals are described to be males, approximately 18-24-years-old.

Individual #1 – approximately 6’1″, black hair, facial hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and green sweatpants.

Individual # 2- approximately 5’8″, black hair pulled back into a ponytail, facial hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, red shorts and black shoes.

Individual # 3- approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue and white shorts and sandals.

Individual # 4- approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″, black hair pulled into a bun and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green shorts and black sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).