Disabled Bronx man struggles with broken sidewalk

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx —NYC Councilmember Rafael Salamanca says a broken sidewalk outside the Stebbins Hewitt Houses in the Bronx has plagued residents for years.

“There is also a concern there are other tenants who are elderly on their walkers and they have fallen,” said Salamanca.

Willie Perez says everyday he has to cross the street or to go all the way around just to get to his home in his wheelchair.

“This is a broken sidewalk right in front of a NYCHA Office. The manager, the director, they see this everyday walk over this and ignore it,” said Perez.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says they are working with the Department of transportation to resolve this issue.

