Brooklyn community rallies against racism after discovery of profane anti-Chinese graffiti

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — After profane, racist graffiti was discovered in Brooklyn, community leaders held a rally Monday, urging the NYPD to further investigate.

The graffiti was spray painted on the walls of at-least seven businesses in Bensonhurst, according to police, with a hateful message targeting Chinese women.

The rally took place at 11:30 a.m., where leaders of the Chinese-American community joined Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Council member Mark Treyger to urge the NYPD to designate the acts as a hate crime and find justice.

During the rally, members of the Chinese-American community said that they fear what is going to happen next and the hate crimes need to be stopped before it gets worse.

“This is one of the sickest hate crimes that we have experienced in this neighborhood,” Treyger said. “We condemn, denounce and reject this type of hate and intolerance.”

The case is currently under investigation by the 62nd Precinct and the NYPD’s Hate Crime task force. Police say they have surveillance of the suspect but have not released it to the public and are yet to make an arrest.

Assembly member William Colton and district leader Nancy Tong are investigating other bias crimes that have occurred in Brooklyn, including an apparent subway attack on a South Korean national last month on a Coney Island-bound N train.

“We want anyone who saw something or has video footage to turn it over to the police,” Adams said. “We can’t help but to raise our voices each time an incident of this magnitude takes place.”

The Borough President’s office is offering a $1000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

“This was a premeditation action to identify a group and treat them in a disparaging, negative fashion. That to me says hate crime all over it,” Adams said.