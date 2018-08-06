Body found in Philadelphia basement might be missing Bronx mother of 5: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police in Philadelphia are trying to determine if a badly decomposing body that was found in the basement of a home is that of a Bronx mom of five who went missing in late July.

Vianela Tavera, 50, was last seen leaving her home on July 27, according to surveillance video obtained by PIX 11. She headed to Philadelphia to visit a man, but did not keep in touch with her family.

Her family, worried when they didn't hear from Tavera, frantically tried to find her for days.

“Calling her phone, hospitals in Pennsylvania,” said David Bautista, 29, the husband of Tavera's niece.

A badly decomposing body found overnight might belong to Tavera. That body, which matches Tavera’s description, was found in the basement of a home in an area where she was visiting Luis Negron - Martinez.

Negron - Martinez, 38, is believed to have been dating Tavera.

He was found and arrested a week ago inside Tavera’s vehicle in Fairfax County, Virginia. Detectives also found a handgun inside the vehicle.

