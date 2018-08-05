Suspect arrested and charged in attempted rape incident in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens — A man has been arrested after an attempted rape incident where he was seen on video forcibly grabbing a woman in Queens.

Christopher Prusa, 34, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday—less than one day after he was seen on video forcibly grabbing a woman as she was trying to get into her Queens apartment.

The 21-year-old victim was able to break free and run away.

Prusa has been charged with attempted rape in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, attempted assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, sexual abuse, stalking in the fourth degree, unlawful possession of marijuana, and harassment in the second degree.