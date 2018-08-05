Retired cop shoots attempted robber in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A retired NYPD officer exchanged gunfire with an attempted robber early Sunday morning in Brooklyn, according to police.

Police said an unknown individual walked up to the officer shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Hendrix Street and Flatland Avenue in Brooklyn.

The perpetrator allegedly tried to rob the officer, prompting a gunfire exchange between the two men.

The officer was not hit by gunshot, but was taken to the hospital and treated for tinnitus, which is ringing in the ear police say was caused by the gunshot noise.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The individual was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, dark pants and a baseball cap.

