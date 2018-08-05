71-year-old man charged with co-worker’s murder in Glen Head: police

GLEN HEAD, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed his coworker inside a Glen Head gas station.

Police arrested Lawrence Grammer, 71, of Glen Cove for the shooting death of 35-year-old Bashir Ward of Valley Stream.

Police said the two men, who work at Citgo gas station on Glen Head Road near Cherry Street, became involved in an argument that turned physical around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

During the fight, police said Grammer pulled out a gun and shot Ward point blank range killing him.

“This is not a random occurrence, ” said Nassau County Police Detective Lieutenant Richard LeBrun. “This was a targeted event. These two individuals were employed at this facility and again the community is deemed safe at this time.”

Grammer has been charged with murder in the second degree and criminal use of a firearm.