On-duty MTA bus driver arrested for DWI in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN – An on-duty MTA employee has been arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Police said Lenny Lachman, 24, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday with a blood alcohol level (BAC) of .08%

Lachman has been charged with reckless driving, 3 counts of DWI, and operating a motor vehicle with a .08% BAC.

According to the DMV, law enforcement will charge you with DWI if your BAC is:

0.08% and you’re 21-years-old or older.

0.04% and you’re driving a commercial motor vehicle.

0.02% and you’re younger than 21-years-old.