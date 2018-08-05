News Closeup: How the Democrats will regroup; the 3D gun debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Democratic Party has been in a crisis since the defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. It has lost its leadership role in Congress with the Republicans ruling both the House and Senate.

We hear from Congressman Gregory Meeks on how the party plans to regroup as the country faces challenges exacerbated by controversial Trump administration policies.

At a time when the country is reeling from gun violence and mass shootings, an advancement in technology is making it possible for anyone to produce 3D printable guns in their own home.

All they would need are the blueprints which were scheduled to be available for downloading this past week until a judge blocked the release.

That decision might seem like life-saving common sense. However, in addition to those who argue for gun rights based on the Second Amendment, there are arguments being raised that blocking the release of those blueprints is tantamount to launching an assault on First Amendment rights to free speech.

We hear a heated debate from New York State Senator Brad Hoylman and gun rights advocate Alexander Roubian, president of the New Jersey Second Amendment Society