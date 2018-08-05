Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attempts to stab employees at Sarabeth’s on UWS: police

UPPER WEST SIDE — A man has died after he allegedly attacked employees at Sarabeth’s Restaurant on the Upper West Side on Sunday.

Police said the incident happened at the restaurant’s Amsterdam Ave. and West 80th Street location at about 11 a.m.

The man allegedly jumped out of the restaurant’s freezer and lunged at employees with a knife.

Employees were able to tackle the man onto the ground. Police said once the man was hit the ground, he suffered an undetermined medical condition.

He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The NYC Medical Examiner will determine cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the man is from Arizona and they are not sure how he got into the freezer or what medical condition he had.