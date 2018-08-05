‘Facts of Life’ actress Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Beloved actress Charlotte Rae, known for “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” died Sunday, Entertainment Weekly reported. She was 92.

Rae had been battling bone cancer. The actress had previously been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She played Edna Garrett in “Diff’rent Strokes” and then on the beloved spinoff “The Facts of Life.” There had been talks of a potential reboot announced.

The actress was nominated for two Tony awards and received an an Emmy nomination in 1975 and again in 1982.

Her career spanned more than half a century and Rae appeared in dozens of TV shows, movies and stage productions.