Black women in NYC make 57 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men: report

NEW YORK — While women make less on average than men in New York City, the gender wage gap is significantly larger for women of color, according to a report released Sunday.

Data shows black woman made 57 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men in 2016, Comptroller Scott Stringer found. It translates to earning about $32,000 less every year. The situation is worse for black women in New York City than it is in the state and the nation as a whole.

“In a city like New York that touts its progressive ideals, it is an outrage that black women in 2018 are still denied economic equality,” Stringer said. “As a city we’re failing to level the playing field for black women and denying them the opportunity to buy their own home, pursue more education, or have economic security. They should not have to work an additional 30 years to earn the same living as a white man.”

His study was released just before Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which happens after Equal Pay Day because the wage gap between men and women is not the same across races. White women make 82 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.

“If New York is going to continue to be a progressive leader in this country, City leaders need to put immediate plans into action,” Stringer said.

For the full report, click here.