Baby boy’s body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge: police

NEW YORK — Police pulled a baby boy’s body from the water near the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday afternoon, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Officials received a call about the baby just after 4 p.m. A pedestrian had waved down two officers and told them they spotted a child in the water.

Officers spotted the boy on the embankment near the water’s edge, police said. They climbed over the safety railing to retrieve the baby, then brought him to the pedestrian walkway where they performed CPR.

The baby’s parents were not on scene. Police believe the boy was less than a year old.

No identifying information was immediately available for the child. It is not yet clear how long the baby boy had been in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.