Man wanted for attempted rape of woman in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police are searching for a man wanted in an attempted rape incident after he was seen on video forcibly grabbing a woman in Queens.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was trying to enter her apartment located on 55th Street and Queens Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday when she was approached by an unidentified individual.

The individual is seen on video forcibly grabbing her arms and pulling her towards him.

The victim was able to break free and run away.

The individual is described as bald, about 150 pounds and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, a white under-shirt, white pants, and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).