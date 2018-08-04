Police search for man who left dog in cage to drown in New Jersey

HIGHLANDS, N.J. — A warrant has been issued for a man accused of leaving a caged dog to drown in New Jersey.

Police are searching for Aaron D. Davis, 36, of Long Branch in connection to the incident.

A Highlands resident rescued the pit bull when she noticed something in the water during her morning walk.

She went to investigate and spotted a whimpering pit bull, locked in a black wired cage.

“When I looked down I saw these eyes looking back at me, like these little cute puppy eyes, scared in the crate and locked up,” said Jennifer Vaz, recalling the scene at Veterans Memorial Park.

Officials said the cage was on a small portion of sand between the bulkhead and the water. The tide was coming in and had reached the cage by the time Vaz noticed the dog.

Vaz climbed over the wall and rescued the pit bull. The cage was almost completely covered by the rising tide by the time Animal Control arrived to the scene

“If not for the heroic rescue act of the good Samaritan, the dog could have potentially drowned,” officials said.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Aaron Davis or that may have witnessed anything, please notify the Monmouth County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hot Line at 877-898-7297 or alternatively, the Highlands Police Department at 732-872-1158