× Heat advisory in effect for parts of Tri-State area

NEW YORK— After several days of tropical humidity and downpours, the weather will change a bit over the next several days but not in a more comfortable way.

A big Bermuda High in the Atlantic is going to push westward and drive the temperatures higher.

The combination of hotter temperatures along with the humidity is going to raise the heat index to near 100 degrees for the next few days.

Therefore, a heat advisory has been issued for much of the area.

This could last for at least 3 days and that would make it a heat wave as well. Only the coast will be able to escape the worst of the heat.

The wind off the ocean may make it about 5 to 10 degrees lower but the humidity will be just as oppressive.

A heat advisory has been issued for the following counties:

Western Passaic-Eastern Passaic-Hudson-Western Bergen

Eastern Bergen-Western Essex-Eastern Essex-Western Union

Eastern Union-Orange-Putnam-Rockland-Northern Westchester

Southern Westchester-Northern Nassau-Southern Nassau

New York (Manhattan)-Bronx-Richmond (Staten Island)

Kings (Brooklyn)-Northern Queens-Southern Queens

Ulster-Western Dutchess

Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool.

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure, officials warn.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

From the National Weather Service, here are tips to follow during the upcoming heat wave:

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9-1-1.