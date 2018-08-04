Brooklyn man charged with arson in Staten Island gas station fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Police have arrested and charged a Brooklyn man with arson after he was seen on video starting a fire at a Staten Island gas station.

Fakrol Islam, 26, was arrested on Friday and charged with arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief

The New York Police Department released video showing Islam, 26, filling a gas can, then spraying fuel around the pump, setting a piece of paper aflame and using it to ignite the spilled fuel into a blaze that flared up around the gas pumps.

Police say the gas station's fire extinguisher system put out the flames, but a 21-year-old man suffered internal injuries. He was hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.