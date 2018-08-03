Video shows off-duty sergeant shoot attempted robber in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Video obtained by PIX11 News Friday shows footage of an off-duty police sergeant shooting a 21-year-old man in the mouth early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

The sergeant, later identified as Ritchard Blake, has been placed on modified duty, officials said.

The off-duty sergeant told officials initially told investigators he was on his way to work shortly before 5 a.m. when he was approached by an attempted robber near the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue, police said.

The video shows the sergeant shoot Thayvone Santana during a conversation before dropping an item by him. Blake claimed he shot Santana during an attempted robbery.

The footage, which has no audio, shows the two men exchanging words for 20 seconds before the sergeant pulls his gun.

Blake's original version of events is being looked at by investigating officers, police sources said. Police said the sergeant was in the area visiting his girlfriend and does not live in the neighborhood.

The NYPD released the following statemnet: "This remains an open and fluid investigation, and the NYPD is coordinating closely with the Kings County District Attorney's office. Video of the incident has been recovered and is under review. The video captures actions that raise serious questions, and require further investigation. Recovered video is being shared with the Kings County DA. The member of service involved in this incident remains on modified duty."

Santana's family told PIX11 the shooting stemmed from a love triangle.

In a press briefing on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan said, "We think there may have been some dispute prior to this incident."

Santana was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, police said.

The sergeant, 40, was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for tinnitus, which is ringing in the ear police say was caused by the gunshot noise.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives shows Santana was “simulating a firearm” and told the sergeant “You’re gonna die tonight," police sources said. No weapons were found on Santana, police confirm.

The 18-year veteran cop is currently on probation after a domestic battery arrest two years ago.