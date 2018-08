NEWARK, NJ. — A woman was “slightly injured” when a United Flight backed into a catering truck at Newark Airport on Friday, according to Port Authority officials.

The plane had 46 people on board when it backed out of its gate at Newark Liberty International Airport around 12:30 p.m., officials said.

As the plane backed out, it allegedly hit a catering truck.

A woman was slightly injured in the incident, according to officials. It is not clear where the woman was when she was hurt.