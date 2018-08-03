Tornado touched down near Queens church during Thursday’s storm: National Weather Service

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A tornado touched down near a church in Queens Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday morning.

The tornado touched down near Saint Fidelis Catholic Church, at 124 Street and 15 Avenue in College Point between 10:20 and 10:30 p.m., according to the weather service.

It moved about .7 miles in a northeastern direction.

With estimated winds of 70 to 85 mph, the tornado knocked down numerous trees and power lines.

“Peeling off houses along a path about 3/4 of a mile long and 100 yard wide,” the weather service added.

The tornado gained strength and downed at least 50 trees at Powell’s Cove Park, according to the weather service.

The trees were downed in a “narrow, convergent pattern highly indicative of a tornado.”

The tornado moved along the shoreline before dissipating over the park’s far eastern end, just before reaching 138 Street.

Tornado in 18th ave and 171 st college point NY. Was horrible pic.twitter.com/QcPeb5redw — amancio diaz (@DiazAd4solis) August 3, 2018

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Queens, the Bronx and Long Island at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. It was canceled after about 25 minutes.

The warning went out around the time torrential rainfall began dumping on New York City.

If you are inside when a tornado hits, the weather service advises you:

Move to a shelter, such as a basement or the lowest floor of your own.

Get under a sturdy piece of furniture.

Cover yourself with blankets, to protect yourself from flying debris.

The safest place to be during a tornado is in an underground shelter, basement or safe room. If you are caught outside, you should:

Immediately get into a vehicle, buckle your seat belt and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter.

Stay in the vehicle with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows and cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat or other cushion if possible in order to protect from flying debris.

Pull over and park if your vehicle is hit by flying debris.

When you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, leave the vehicle and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands.

No injuries were reported from the storm as of Friday morning.

More storms are expected Friday, but the risk of another tornado remains low. Highs will be in the mid-80s, though humidity will make it feel much hotter, and showers are likely in the afternoon and evening hours.

Torrential downpours are also forecast for Saturday before the wet weather moves out of the tri-state area.