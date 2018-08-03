Suspects caught on surveillance video robbing delivery man in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are asking the public's help identifying four suspects seen on surveillance video assaulting and robbing a delivery man.

Police said on July 21, an unknown individual posed as a customer and made a food order to be delivered at 1163 Stratford Ave. in the Bronx. When the delivery man, 37, arrived, one of the individuals is seen on video kicking him down the stairs.

The four individuals proceeded to punch the delivery man in the face. They stole $40, a cell phone and the food order from him.

The individuals fled the building on foot southbound on Stratford Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police say all four suspects are approximately 16 to 20 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).