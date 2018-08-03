Suspect in Houston doctor’s killing commits suicide as police confront him, chief says

August 3, 2018

Houston Police released a photo of Joseph James Pappas, who is a suspect in the death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

The man suspected of killing a prominent Houston doctor in broad daylight has committed suicide as police closed in on him, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Friday.

Police had been looking for Joseph Pappas, 62, since Tuesday. They say they believe Pappas shot and killed Dr. Mark Hausknecht as both men rode bicycles in Houston on July 20.

Investigators say Pappas painstakingly planned the execution, possibly as revenge for his mother’s death 20 years ago under the doctor’s care, Acevedo told CNN Thursday.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was fatally shot on July 20.

Pappas — a trained marksman who worked for 30 years as a Texas constable — had been the subject of a manhunt after a tipster told investigators that he appeared to be the cyclist in a surveillance video that police had released from the day of the shooting.

Hausknecht was a prominent surgeon and former cardiologist for President George H.W. Bush.