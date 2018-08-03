Trains facing major service changes due to work train with mechanical problems

NEW YORK — A work train with mechanical problems is causing major service changes during the Friday morning commute.
Delays are expected on the A, C, E F and M lines because of an issue at Fulton Street.
The following changes are in effect, according to the MTA.
- No southbound A or C service in lower Manhattan south of W 4 St-Washington Sq.
- Southbound E trains are running express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St.
- Southbound A trains are running local from 59 St-Columbus Circle to W 4 St-Washington Sq, then via the F line to Jay St-MetroTech.
- Some southbound A trains will run local in Brooklyn.
- Southbound C trains are stopping along the F Subway line from W 4 St-Washington Sq to Jay St-Metro Tech.
- Some Forest Hills-bound M trains are stopping along the J line from Essex St-Delancey St to Chambers St.
- For service from W 4 St, take this time to safely travel to the lower level, where Brooklyn-bound A and C trains are being rerouted over the F line to Jay St-MetroTech.
- There is no downtown C service at Spring St. See a station agent for a courtesy pass for continuing train or bus service. Consider taking nearby R or W lines at Prince St for service to lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. Click here for directions.
- There is no downtown A or C service at Canal St on 6 Av. See a station agent for a courtesy pass for continuing train or bus service. Consider taking nearby J, N, Q, R, W, Z or 6 lines at Canal St on Broadway for service downtown. Click here are directions.
- There is no Brooklyn-bound A or C service at High St. See a station agent for a courtesy pass for continuing train or bus service. Consider taking the nearby F Subway line at York St. Click here are directions.