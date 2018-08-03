Risk for torrential downpours as steamy, stormy week continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The risk for tornadoes in New York City is low Friday, but the threat of torrential downpours remains as a week of hot, humid, stormy weather continues.

A rare tornado warning was issued for parts of Queens, the Bronx and Long Island Thursday night and was canceled after about 25 minutes.

During the severe late-night storm, some damage, including downed trees and power lines, were reported. One of the hardest hit areas was College Point, Queens, where Citizen app video showed emergency vehicles responded to fallen trees.

No injuries, and few outages were reported overnight.

The threat of a tornado on Friday is low, but more storms are expected.

There is a high risk of heavy rain, flooding, hail, lightning and wind damage through Saturday.

Friday morning saw light showers, mostly to the west, and there is another risk for stronger downpours in the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs Friday are in the mid-80s, but it will feel much hotter because of the humidity.

The tri-state can expect similar weather, with an even greater chance of torrential downpours, Saturday.

Storms move out of the area Sunday, but that doesn't mean the tri-state will feel any better.

Highs will likely top 90 degrees Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, marking another heat wave.