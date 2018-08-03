Mr. G goes back to camp for a day with the kids and counselors of West Hills Day Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntington, L.I.— There's nothing better when you're a kid than a fun day at camp.

And it was all fun and games when i stopped by West Hills Day Camp in Huntington, Long Island.

Led by Kevin Gersh, West Hills is a family owned camp that’s been in existence since 1954.

Kevin’s father founded the program, but Gersh put his own touch on it with a camp tailored to kids with special needs.

He calls himself the Chief Autism Officer.

"It's my life's work that I've been working with autistic children for 25 years. I mean, I have a learning disability. They say children on the autism spectrum, they're socially inappropriate, they don’t really bond, they don’t pick up social cues. Well, here, that changes," Gersh said.

Gersh says the biggest difference with West Hills is the people they hire. They look for people with the energy, the empathy, the passion to work with children. All camps have the same stuff: pools, ATVs, tennis, golf, arts and crafts, ceramics. But Gersh says it's the people that make his camp special.

And when you walk around, you can feel that West Hills pride.

"Everyone is special in their own way and every person has something to offer, so that's why it's so good to make so many friends," one camper said.

From tennis to football, to volleyball, and let's not forget arts and crafts.

It was a full day of West Hills fun.